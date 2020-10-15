Advertisement

Sun Valley Community School sweeps district championships

Boys and girls soccer teams defend titles
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 11:38 PM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - In the High Desert Soccer Conference district tournament final Wednesday night, it was top seeded Gooding playing host to two-time defending state champ Sun Valley Community School.

A windy, chilly afternoon in Gooding for this one. Sun Valley took the lead 1-0 in the first half, we pick it up in the second.

Gooding looking to give the home fans something to cheer about, Jovani Gonzales sends a cross in, but the howling wind takes it right to the Cutthroat keeper.

Later, Sun Valley almost costs themselves, a little miscommunication in the box, but Caelin Bradshaw gets the last touch to force it out

later in the half, the cutthroats try to put things away, Imael Untiveros has a look on net, but the Gooding keeper makes a great save.

“Now we are back-to-back-to-back-to-back district champions and it’s really great to do it with out the core seniors we hade last year, it’s great to do it, just us.” explained Caelin Bradshaw, senior captain and midfielder.

Senior captain and midfielder Kai Nelson added, “especially with a really unpredictable year, I’m just happy we are out and playing and getting to participate in the state championship.”

Sun Valley and Gooding are both state bound, with the tournament slated for next week in Post Falls.

In the third-place game, Buhl has earned a spot in the state play-in game Saturday at Canyon Ridge High School, after defeating Kimberly 1-0 in overtime on penalty kicks.

GIRLS SOCCER:

The Lady Cutthroats are the district champion for a 12th year in a row, after handing the previously undefeated Kimberly Bulldogs their first loss Wednesday night.

They boasted a 2-1 win, that could have been more if not for this excellent defense down the stretch.

Here’s head coach Kelly Feldman on a much improved Kimberly squad.

“It was so fun to see them, I wish we were able to play them during the regular season. They are fast and always give us such a good game,” Feldman explained.

Buhl will battle Kimberly on Saturday at 1 p.m. to claim the second and final seed to state. This after eliminating Wendell 1-0, in overtime.

VOLLEYBALL:

Gooding 3, Valley 0 (25-17, 25-13, 25-20) Abby Brinkley 11 digs | Reece Fleming 2 kills 14 assists 8 digs | Ellie Stockham 5 kills 11 digs

