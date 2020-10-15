Advertisement

US official: Nuclear energy can attract more supporters

The nuclear research Idaho National Laboratory is one of the state’s largest employers.
FILE - This Nov. 29, 2018, file photo, shows the Transient Test Reactor at the Idaho National Laboratory about 50 miles west of Idaho Falls, in eastern Idaho. The chairwoman of the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission says the resurgence of interest in nuclear power as a clean energy source can be boosted by emphasizing how it will help a wide range of humanity. Kristine Svinicki on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, told an Idaho governor's advisory group that non-traditional nuclear energy backers could be drawn to the idea if it's made clear how nuclear energy can combat global poverty and help advance opportunities for women. (AP Photo/Keith Ridler, File)
FILE - This Nov. 29, 2018, file photo, shows the Transient Test Reactor at the Idaho National Laboratory about 50 miles west of Idaho Falls, in eastern Idaho. The chairwoman of the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission says the resurgence of interest in nuclear power as a clean energy source can be boosted by emphasizing how it will help a wide range of humanity. Kristine Svinicki on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, told an Idaho governor's advisory group that non-traditional nuclear energy backers could be drawn to the idea if it's made clear how nuclear energy can combat global poverty and help advance opportunities for women. (AP Photo/Keith Ridler, File)(Keith Ridler | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 10:10 AM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The chairwoman of the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission says the resurgence of interest in nuclear power as a clean energy source could be boosted by emphasizing how it would help humanity.

Kristine Svinicki on Wednesday told an Idaho governor’s advisory group that non-traditional nuclear energy backers could be drawn to the idea if it’s made clear how nuclear energy can combat global poverty and help advance opportunities for women.

Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson says the lack of a permanent repository for spent nuclear fuel is holding back the industry.

The nuclear research Idaho National Laboratory is one of the state’s largest employers.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

A long history of voting

Updated: 1 hours ago
Gooding County woman has voted in every election for more than 70 years

News

A long history of voting

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Steve Kirch
Gooding County woman has voted in very election for more than 70 years

Sports

Dietrich student-athlete brings down the house with anthem

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Brittany Cooper
A Dietrich student-athlete is giving the national anthem a dose of rock and roll.

Sports

Nance performs the national anthem at every varsity home game

Updated: 12 hours ago
A Dietrich student-athlete is giving the national anthem a dose of rock and roll.

Latest News

News

Wednesday evening's online weather update {10/14/2020}

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Eric Brill

COVID-19 Resources

Idaho COVID-19 Tracker: State reports 645 new, probable cases, 4 more deaths

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By KMVT News Staff
Idaho health officials have announced 645 new confirmed and probable cases of the COVID-19 on Wednesday in Idaho, bringing the statewide total to 49,892. Bonner County is reporting its first coronavirus-related death.

State

Court declines Idaho bid to overturn transgender inmate case

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to hear the state of Idaho’s bid to overturn a case involving a transgender inmate who sued state officials to obtain sex reassignment surgery.

News

BYU-Idaho: College students in Rexburg may purposely seek to contract COVID-19

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By KMVT News Staff
KMVT did reach out to the school, as well as the plasma donation center in Rexburg for comment on the matter, but our emails and calls were never returned.

News

Idaho school district bans anti-mask activist from property

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
An Idaho school district has banned from its property or other school-sponsored events a right-wing political activist recently arrested for leading anti-mask protests.

News

Idaho prisons tell inmates about relief check eligibility

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By REBECCA BOONE
People who had their coronavirus relief checks wrongly denied or seized because they were behind bars now have a few more days to apply to receive the money.