Water board approves embankment to increase aquifer recharge efforts near Eden

The earthfill embankment will also prevent recharge water from flooding a road and livestock fence on BLM property.
The Idaho Water Resource Board approved a plan to build an embankment to prevent water from affected a neighboring Bureau of Land Management road at a recharge site near Eden.
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 11:47 AM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The Idaho Water Resource Board approved a plan Tuesday to build an embankment to prevent water from affected a neighboring Bureau of Land Management road at a recharge site near Eden.

The 14-foot-high earthfill embankment will be built on the north end of the Milepost 31 recharge basin to prevent recharge water from flooding a dirt road and livestock fence on BLM property. The embankment will also allow more water to be put into the Snake River Plane Aquifer.

The Idaho Water Resource Board approved a plan to build an embankment to prevent water from affected a neighboring Bureau of Land Management road at a recharge site near Eden.
The embankment will need to be about 350 feet wide and 14 feet tall to prevent flooding, according to a statement. The project is expected to cost about $320,000, including road and fence repairs.

The embankment will allow the board to recharge the maximum amount of water for the project at 650 cubic feet per second. Without the embankment the board would have to maintain a lower flow amount of 350 cfs.

According to a news release, the recharge site is the most effective for putting water back into the Eastern Snake Plane Aquifer.

During the nonirrigation season, the board seeks to put 250,000 acres-feet of water into the aquifer.

