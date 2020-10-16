Christmas in the nighttime sky canceled

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -Kimberly Nurseries would be celebrating their 30th year doing Christmas in the Nighttime Sky this November, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it has been canceled.

Christmas in the Nighttime Sky typically consists of food, bonfires, and friends, concluding with a large fireworks display.

This year Kimberly Nurseries told KMVT they want to be part of the solution to the pandemic and not adding to the problem.

With what would be so many people lining up to get food, and huddling around bonfires, they have made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s event.

Although they still encourage people to stop by and donate an unwrapped gift that will be distributed to a child in need.

“So our facility will be open, the week before Thanksgiving and the week after, we will have a contactless area, where you can drop off your gift,” said Nate Adams with Kimberly Nurseries. “It would be cool if we could do the same or even a little more than last year.

Kimberly Nurseries has been part of the community since 1907, and they feel it is really important to give back to the community that has been so gracious to them.

