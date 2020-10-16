Advertisement

City of Bliss awarded $840,000 broadband grant

“It’s just overall, beneficial to the citizens in this area”
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 4:47 PM MDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLISS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The City of Bliss is a recipient of an $840,000 broadband grant that will be used to increase internet connectivity for underserved and unserved areas of the city. The funds come from the CARES act and the Coronavirus Financial Advisory Committee.

“With a lot of our smaller businesses, if they don’t have access to better connectivity and broadband they’ll essentially get a lost sale, a lost connection," said Ervina Covcic, a rural specialist with Southern Idaho Economic Development. "We’ve had so many of these small businesses let us know that is the direct impact of the lack of connectivity,”

With COVID-19 forcing working from home and distance learning, connectivity has become more of a focus. Officials say the broadband grant for Bliss is a step in the right direction.

“Citizens of Bliss and the surrounding area will have improved access to the internet and that will help improve education, improve business, improve healthcare," President of Region IV Development Association Jeff McCurdy said. "It’s just overall, beneficial to the citizens in this area”

Getting better technology and connectivity into rural areas isn’t one size fits all.

“Putting in the infrastructure that makes sense for each of these rural communities varies, so it’s important to one, identify the most economical way of getting internet service to them," McCurdy said. "Some of them are towers some of them are direct connection fiber.”

For Bliss, it’s towers. One in town, and one near the canyon.

“We’ve put two 125 foot towers up and they’re in the air now, we were hurrying to get them done," White Cloud Communications Owner Joe Shelton said. "We’ll start putting the electronics on them, but they will have amazing speeds of internet now where they had none,”

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Man arrested after fight at Idaho haunted house over Trump

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Police responded to a report last Friday that a man pulled out a gun and threatened people at Haunted World in Caldwell.

VOD Recordings

City of Bliss awarded $840,000 broadband grant.

Updated: 59 minutes ago
City of Bliss awarded $840,000 broadband grant. “It’s just overall, beneficial to the citizens in this area”

News

Animal rescue volunteer describes the overwhelming amounts of unwanted animals in the Magic Valley

Updated: 6 hours ago
The co-founder of a group of Magic Valley volunteers, who is willing to help trap and catch many of the abandoned or lost pets of Southern Idaho is using her voice to explain the overwhelming problem of unwanted animals.

Coronavirus

Doctor says COVID-19 immunity wanes after 3 months

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Layne Rabe
A doctor with St. Luke's says a persons immunity to COVID-19 goes away in about three months

Latest News

News

BLM deputy director comes to Idaho to check out the Badger Fire

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Steve Kirch
Discusses with local officials on how to reduce hazardous fuels on public land

News

Animal rescue volunteer describes the overwhelming amounts of unwanted animals in the Magic Valley

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Jake Brasil
The co-founder of a group of Magic Valley volunteers, who is willing to help trap and catch many of the abandoned or lost pets of Southern Idaho -- is using her voice to explain the overwhelming problem of unwanted animals.

News

Thursday evening's online weather update {10/15/2020}

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Eric Brill

COVID-19 Resources

Idaho COVID-19 Tracker: State confirmed, probable cases surpass 50K

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By KMVT News Staff
Health officials have announced 718 new confirmed and probable cases of the COVID-19 on Thursday in Idaho, bringing the statewide total to 50,610.

News

Community comes together to retrieve ‘love lock' fence from Snake River Canyon

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 4:36 PM MDT
|
By Vanessa Grieve and Jake Brasil
A Twin Falls man’s social media post about an iconic lock fence being vandalized, quickly turned in to a community rescue event.

State

Idaho sees continued decline in unemployment benefits

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 4:24 PM MDT
|
By KMVT News Staff
Idaho has kept up its decline in continued unemployment claims for the 23rd consecutive week.