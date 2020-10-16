Advertisement

Coca-Cola is discontinuing iconic ‘Tab’ diet soda

Tab has maintained a small but devoted following through the years.
Tab has maintained a small but devoted following through the years.
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 10:17 AM MDT
(CNN) - If you’re a child of the 60′s or 70′s, you might remember the soda Tab. It came in a dark pink can and was Coca-Cola’s first diet soda.

Tab has maintained a small but devoted following through the years.

However, after nearly 60 years, Tab is being discontinued.

Coca-cola says it’s one of several underperforming products being eliminated from its brand lineup by the end of the year. The beverage company is working to streamline production and focus on bestsellers.

Coke previously announced that Odwalla juices and Zico coconut water would be among the discontinued brands.

