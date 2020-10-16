Advertisement

Doctor says COVID-19 immunity wanes after 3 months

“We’re not going to be able to achieve her immunity.”
A doctor with St. Luke's says the idea of herd immunity has been debunked
By Layne Rabe
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 10:28 AM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - With Idaho seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases the talks of immunity have been in the news recently.

Doctor Joshua Kern with St. Luke’s spoke with KMVT and explained that if someone contracts the coronavirus, regardless of what strain they get any immunity they have starts to wane after about three months. He also told us it doesn’t matter how severe a person’s case was as a re-infection’s severity is unpredictable. He also warns that if people don’t follow safety procedures' to slow the spread we could see cases rise just like they have in other parts of the world.

“There is a lot of reporting on the catastrophe that’s happening in Brazil," said Kern. "Brazil had a terrible outbreak in March and April, lot of infections, they had somewhere approaching 60 percent infection rate. And now fast forward to now and they’re starting over again. This idea of herd immunity is defunct, there is no herd immunity on this. We’re not going to be able to achieve her immunity.”

The best method of preventing the spread of the coronavirus is still wearing masks and practicing social distancing.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

