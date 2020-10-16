Advertisement

Gooding scores 30 unanswered points to overwhelm Marsh Valley

Senators move to 7-1 on the season
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 12:10 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - No. 5 Gooding hoped to move its win streak to three games, as they welcomed in Marsh Valley.

We pick things up in the second quarter, Senators down 0-6, Kurtis Adkinson unleashes one, intended for AJ Darcy, but it’s picked off by Braxton Vincent. The Eagles can’t capitalize on the turnover, so back to Gooding ball.

Senators at midfield and Adkinson, makes up for that miscue in the previous drive and takes off for the promised land, no one can bring down the quarterback, give him six and the Senators have tied up the game, but the two-point conversion attempt goes awry and Vincent collapses on the ball.

Just before the half, Gooding near Marsh Valley’s 35 yard line, Adkinson takes off running. He takes it inside the Eagles' ten, giving the Senators a big first down.

And with just seconds to go until the break, the junior punches it in.

Gooding scores 30 straight points, behind Adkinson’s four touchdown performance

They take this one, 36-6.

Adkinson produced three rushing touchdowns and one passing TD, while Colston Loveland had one receiving touchdown.

