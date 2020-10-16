Hailey residents could see decrease in water rates

HAILEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -Residents in the city of Hailey could soon see a decrease in the cost of their water bills.

The city of Hailey declined to accept the governors program for reducing property taxes through the Cares Act, and instead they are looking at other ways to help assist those experiencing financial hardships during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Currently an amendment to ordinances in six areas has been introduced to the city council that would reduce stresses on water rate payers.

"That’s our goal is to look at other ways to save our constituents money, rather than in property tax reductions, said Heather Dawson the Hailey city administrator. “Our property values are skyrocketing here right now, and it’s a different climate then other parts of the state are experiencing in terms of property tax and property values.”

There is one area that was already allowed by ordinances that allow qualified individuals on the counties property tax reduction program to receive reduced rates. Recently they passed a resolution that would further intensify that reduction.

