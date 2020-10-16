Advertisement

Jerome, Twin Falls win district soccer championships

By Brittany Cooper
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 12:46 AM MDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The 4A district girls soccer championship was on the line Thursday afternoon between a pair of rivals, Canyon Ridge and Twin Falls.

Chilly afternoon at Sunway Soccer Complex, the Bruins haven’t lost a match all season long.

Twin Falls threatened to score, as Ava Schroeder tracked the ball, but Canyon Ridge’s Shelby Geiger tries to kick it away, unfortunately for her, she nets a goal for Twin Falls.

Later in the first half, Canyon Ridge’s goalkeeper tries to kick a ball away, but Regan Rex makes her pay. She finds Madelyn McQueen and the junior scores on a beautifully executed play, Twin Falls takes a 2-0 lead.

They win this one, 4-0 capturing their sixth consecutive title and taking the one seed from District IV to state.

The Riverhawks will face the Tigers on Saturday to decide who takes the second and final seed to state. This, after Jerome eliminated Mountain Home on Thursday from contention, 1-0.

BOYS SOCCER:

The Bruins hosted Burley in a loser-out game. Twin Falls barely hanging onto a 1-0 lead, but the Bobcats threatened late. Credit Ryker Waters for the great save.

That would be the final, as Twin Falls dodges a bullet and will travel to Canyon Ridge on Saturday for the second place game.

The Riverhawks fell to Jerome Thursday evening, 2-1 in overtime. The Tigers captured the district championship, taking the No. 1 seed to state.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

4A district soccer recap

Updated: 1 hour ago
Both Jerome boys soccer and Twin Falls girls soccer teams advanced to the 4A state soccer tournament.

Sports

Gooding scores 30 unanswered points to overwhelm Marsh Valley

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brittany Cooper
Gooding scores 30 straight points behind Adkinson's four touchdown performance and they take this one, 36-6.

Sports

Gooding moves to 7-1 on the season

Updated: 1 hours ago
Gooding scores 30 straight points, behind Adkinson's four touchdown performance.

Sports

Sun Valley Community School sweeps district championships

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 11:38 PM MDT
|
By KMVT News Staff
Sun Valley edged out Gooding, 1-0 in the boys final, while Sun Valley escaped Kimberly, 2-1, in the girls district championship.

Latest News

Sports

Sun Valley wins both district soccer championships

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 11:24 PM MDT
Sun Valley edged out Gooding, 1-0 in the boys final, while Sun Valley escaped Kimberly, 2-1, in the girls district championship.

Sports

Dietrich student-athlete brings down the house with anthem

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 10:27 PM MDT
|
By Brittany Cooper
A Dietrich student-athlete is giving the national anthem a dose of rock and roll.

Sports

Nance performs the national anthem at every varsity home game

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 10:14 PM MDT
A Dietrich student-athlete is giving the national anthem a dose of rock and roll.

Sports

Tuesday’s sports roundup

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 5:20 PM MDT
|
By Brittany Cooper
Tuesday was a busy one in local sports.

Sports

Blaine County School District approves postseason proposal

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 4:47 PM MDT
|
By Brittany Cooper
When a team plays a school above the threshold adhered to by Blaine County, they would quarantine from school for 14 days after the competition,

Sports

Postseason plan approved for Blaine County schools

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 4:37 PM MDT
In the proposal, when a team plays a school above the threshold adhered to by Blaine County, they would quarantine from school for 14 days after the competition.