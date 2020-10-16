Jerome, Twin Falls win district soccer championships

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The 4A district girls soccer championship was on the line Thursday afternoon between a pair of rivals, Canyon Ridge and Twin Falls.

Chilly afternoon at Sunway Soccer Complex, the Bruins haven’t lost a match all season long.

Twin Falls threatened to score, as Ava Schroeder tracked the ball, but Canyon Ridge’s Shelby Geiger tries to kick it away, unfortunately for her, she nets a goal for Twin Falls.

Later in the first half, Canyon Ridge’s goalkeeper tries to kick a ball away, but Regan Rex makes her pay. She finds Madelyn McQueen and the junior scores on a beautifully executed play, Twin Falls takes a 2-0 lead.

They win this one, 4-0 capturing their sixth consecutive title and taking the one seed from District IV to state.

The Riverhawks will face the Tigers on Saturday to decide who takes the second and final seed to state. This, after Jerome eliminated Mountain Home on Thursday from contention, 1-0.

BOYS SOCCER:

The Bruins hosted Burley in a loser-out game. Twin Falls barely hanging onto a 1-0 lead, but the Bobcats threatened late. Credit Ryker Waters for the great save.

That would be the final, as Twin Falls dodges a bullet and will travel to Canyon Ridge on Saturday for the second place game.

The Riverhawks fell to Jerome Thursday evening, 2-1 in overtime. The Tigers captured the district championship, taking the No. 1 seed to state.

