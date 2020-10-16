Advertisement

Man arrested after fight at Idaho haunted house over Trump

Police responded to a report last Friday that a man pulled out a gun and threatened people at Haunted World in Caldwell.
Police responded to a report last Friday that a man pulled out a gun and threatened people at Haunted World in Caldwell.
Police responded to a report last Friday that a man pulled out a gun and threatened people at Haunted World in Caldwell. (Image from MGN - Copyright: Pixabay)(KWQC)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 4:30 PM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
(AP) - Authorities in Idaho have charged a Boise man with assault after police say he drunkenly pulled a handgun on teens last weekend because they said they didn’t like President Donald Trump.

The Idaho Statesman reported Thursday that 37-year-old Joshua Lockner was arrested on six felony counts of aggravated assault and one misdemeanor count of carrying a concealed weapon under the influence.

Police responded to a report last Friday that a man pulled out a gun and threatened people at Haunted World in Caldwell.

Canyon County sheriff’s deputies said they obtained a handgun and arrested Lockner. He was released after posting bond.

His attorney says Lockner felt threatened and was defending himself.

