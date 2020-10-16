Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

METEOROLOGIST RYAN DENNIS – MORNING UPDATE

Friday, October 16, 2020

We are going to get a bit of a break from the wind this morning, but breezy conditions are going to return to our area this afternoon and evening as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph. The temperatures today are also going to be warmer than they have been over the past couple of days as highs are going to be in the mid 60s in most locations. We are also going to have mainly sunny skies and dry conditions throughout the day today.

Tonight is then going to have mostly clear skies and dry conditions. It is also going to be chilly tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 30s in the Wood River Valley and the mid 40s in the Magic Valley, and it is going to be a little breezy tonight as well as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

Tomorrow is then going to have partly cloudy skies and dry conditions as a disturbance passes by our area to the north, and Sunday is going to have partly to mostly sunny skies with a slight chance of PM rain showers, mainly in the northern part of the Wood River Valley, as another disturbance passes by our area to the north. It is also going to be windy throughout the day tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 35 mph, and gusts up to 45+ mph are possible at times. It is then going to be breezy on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph. The temperatures tomorrow and Sunday are also going to be near average for this time of year as highs tomorrow are going to be in the low to mid 60s in most locations, and highs on Sunday are going to be in the mid to upper 50s in the Wood River Valley and the mid 60s in the Magic Valley.

Partly to mostly sunny skies and dry conditions are then expected for most of next week as a few more disturbances pass by our area to the north. The temperatures are also going to remain near average for the beginning and middle part of next week as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 50s in the Wood River Valley and the low to mid 60s in the Magic Valley. A small cool down is then expected for the end of next week as highs are going to be back in the upper 40s and low 50s in the Wood River Valley and the mid 50s in the Magic Valley. Low temperatures next week are also going to be in the 30s in the Magic Valley and the mid to upper 20s and low 30s in the Wood River Valley, which means that there are going to be some areas of frost around each morning, so make sure you take the necessary precautions to protect any outdoor plants/crops that you may have. It is also going to continue to be a bit breezy next week as sustained wind speeds on Monday and Wednesday are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and sustained wind speeds on Tuesday and Thursday are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

TODAY (FRIDAY, OCTOBER 16):

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Widespread areas of frost around during the morning. Breezy during the afternoon and evening. Warmer. Winds: SW 5-15 mph during the morning, then West 10-25 mph during the afternoon and evening. High: 66

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Widespread areas of frost around during the morning. Breezy during the afternoon and evening. Warmer. Winds: WNW 5-15 mph during the morning, then SSW 10-25 mph during the afternoon and evening. High: 63

TONIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly clear skies. A little breezy. Winds: WSW 5-20 mph. Low: 46

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly clear skies. Chilly and a little breezy. Winds: WNW 5-20 mph. Low: 38

TOMORROW (SATURDAY, OCTOBER 17):

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies. Windy. Winds: West 15-35 mph. High: 64

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies. Windy, especially during the afternoon and evening. Winds: WNW 5-20 mph during the morning, then WSW 10-30 mph during the afternoon and evening. High: 61

TOMORROW NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies. A little breezy. Winds: WSW 5-20 mph. Low: 44

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies. Chilly. Winds: WNW 5-15 mph. Low: 34

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 18:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. Breezy. High: 64 Low: 44

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers during the afternoon and evening. Breezy during the afternoon and evening. High: 57 Low: 31

MONDAY, OCTOBER 19:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. Breezy. High: 62 Low: 38

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies. Breezy during the afternoon and evening. High: 56 Low: 30

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 20:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. A little breezy. High: 61 Low: 37

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies. A little breezy during the afternoon and evening. High: 56 Low: 29

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 21:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. Breezy. High: 61 Low: 34

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. Breezy during the afternoon and evening. High: 54 Low: 27

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 22:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. Cooler. High: 55

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. High: 50

