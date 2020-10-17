Advertisement

Castleford moves to 5-2 on the season, after comeback win over Rockland

Wolves scored 28 unanswered points
By Eric Brill
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 3:49 PM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CASTLEFORD, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Senior Night is always a special one for any athlete, and Castleford looked to get one for their four seniors Friday evening.

Rockland holding a 16-0 lead when we arrive, and with the ball, quarterback Teague Matthews finds Levi Farr out in the flats, and the Bulldogs have a first down.

A few plays later, Matthews drops back to pass, and the protection breaks down as Wiley Mayes get the sack on the play! This eventually leads to a turnover on downs.

On the ensuing drive, Castleford is driving when the “Gus Bus” Gus Wiggins takes the handoff up the middle and is able to put the wolves on the board, two point conversion good, Rockland now holds a 16-8 lead.

The bench mob is fired up, and Castleford hopes to keep the momentum going!

Next drive, Matthews drops back to pass, but it is underthrown and freshman Jamie Ramos has the pick, and is able to gain about 15 yards on the return.

Castleford is able to put together a nice drive, and Eric Taylor is able to cap it off as he keeps the ball on the option, heads to the far side of the field for the 35 yard touchdown run! The Wolves are fired up, but were unable to convert the two point conversion, so Rockland led at halftime 16-14.

Castleford was able to complete the comeback, and capture a 28-16 win.

