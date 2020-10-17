Advertisement

Kimberly stays undefeated after rout of Buhl

By Eric Brill
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 2:55 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Buhl was able to capture their first win of the season last week, but face the tough task of taking down No. 2 Kimberly Friday night.

The Bulldogs held a 42-0 lead as the second half got going, and were able to keep the momentum going in that first drive. That was Brett Bronson on the jet sweep and the first down.

For Kimberly, the left side of their offensive line was rolling, as Trace Mayo and Tyler O’Dell were able to lead the way for race Widmier, who gets another Bulldog first down.

Widmier wanted to add to Kimberly’s lead, and was able to get in the end zone to propel the lead to 49-0 after the PAT

Kimberly was able to cruise in the second half, winning this one 56-8.

OTHER SCORE:

Declo 50, Filer 0: The Hornets produced 399 rushing yards and 93 passing, plus a total of five rushing touchdowns and two passing TD’s. Brogan Mathews, Gabe Mathews and Jaden Price produced the TD’s.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

