Mini-Cassia Christmas Council accepting holiday donations

“We are in the process of putting together Christmas packages for families that are struggling.”
Mini-Cassia Christmas Council is now accepting donations
By Layne Rabe
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 12:02 PM MDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The Mini-Cassia Christmas Council has started collecting toys and donations for those in need in the community.

For almost 40 years the council has been helping deliver Christmas presents and food to families in need during the holiday season. Starting today and going until December 5th people can stop by to donate unopened toys, food or monetary donations. This year it is especially important to help those who may not be able to afford gifts for their children or even food for their holiday meals.

“We are in the process of putting together Christmas packages for families that are struggling, or down on their luck, or have job problems health problems," said Linda Short, director of the Mini-Cassia Christmas Council. "They need help and we’ve got lots of grandparents that are raising grandchildren and social security doesn’t take care of all of these wonderful luxuries.”

To help or donate you can contact Linda at 208-436-0571.

