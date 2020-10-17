Advertisement

Minico gets big road win at Canyon Ridge

Spartans improve to 3-3
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 3:25 PM MDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Minico traveled to Canyon Ridge Friday night for a big conference matchup.

The Spartans looking to take back that loss to Jerome last week, but alas we have to move forward.

The defenses playing tough early on, Kent Merrill drops Brody Osen in the backfield for a loss.

Then the Riverhawks' Blade Adam tackles Brevin Trenkle at the line of scrimmage.

Finally, the Spartans get on the scoreboard, Trenkle, sees Joaquin Chavez, it looks like Chavez is about to go out of bounds, but then he turns on the afterburners and takes it to the house.

Minico has no problem with the home team, taking this one, 27-7.

The Spartans improve to 3-3 on the season. The Riverhawks drop to 0-6.

