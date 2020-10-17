Oakley finishes strong, beats Lighthouse Christian 50-18 to stay undefeated.

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The undefeated Oakley Hornets travel to play Lighthouse Christian in an important Snake River Conference matchup.

“Tonight’s game as far as for our goals, is very important," Oakley Head Football Coach Brennan Jones said. "We want to be the conference champion and to be the conference champion in our conference your going to have to be undefeated. So, our intent tonight is obviously take care of business and be ready to play another conference game next week.”

First though, it was Lighthouse. Collin Holloway looks deep for Clay Silva and finds him all alone in the end zone. Lions take an early 6-0 lead.

Next drive, Oakley trying to answer, Jace Robinson finds Strom Pickett. Pickett breaks a tackle and takes it inside the five. Oakley would punch it in a little later and get the two point conversion. 8-6 Hornets in the first quarter.

Still in the first quarter, after a Lighthouse touchdown, Robinson back to pass, scrambles, and has all kinds of green grass in front of him. Robinson makes a man miss and is in for six. Oakley up 14-12.

A huge momentum shift on the next drive, Holloway back to pass for the Lions, tries to make something happen, gets hit and fumbles. Jace Robinson is there to pick it up for the Hornets and take it all the way back for a touchdown. After the two, it’s 22-12 Hornets.

In the second, Lighthouse now down 28-12, Holloway has all kinds of time and finds the freshman Jack DeJong for a touchdown. 28-18 Oakley at the half.

But in the second half, the Hornets stung the Lions.

Isaac Mitton gets the handoff and punches it in to put the Hornets up 42-18.

Then, after a stop, Robinson goes play action, drops it into Austin Cranney for another Oakley touchdown.

The Hornets go onto win this one 50-18 and move to 7-0.

Lighthouse falls to 5-2 and 2-2 in conference play.

