Raft River moves to 6-1 after the rout of Butte County

The Trojans prepare for a showdown with Oakley
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 1:43 AM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ARCO, Idaho (KIDK/KIFI) - Butte County hosted No. 3 Raft River on Friday night.

First quarter and the Trojans up 6-0, Ethan Bernard punches it in for a touchdown. Raft River missed the two-point attempt but they’re up 12-0.

Still in the first quarter, Trojan QB Bodee Spencer is gonna hit Thaine Loughmiller and he going to run it deep in to pirate territory setting up this--ethan bernard running it in for his second touchdown.

The Trojans convert a two pointer and move the score to 20-0 Raft River.

Second quarter with Butte County down 28-0 show some signs of life with this sweep run that finds the corner and Tyler Wanstrom takes it to pay dirt. The Pirates get on the board.

Raft River picks up the road win 58-6 over Butte county. The Trojans improve to 6-1 on the season. Butte County drops to 3-2.

