Salute to Farmers: Hollyberry Nursery believes in the process

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Just above the Snake River in Hansen, Hollyberry Nursery runs its operation. The 100 acre farm works with about half landscape product, and half traditional farm crops, like corn.

“This spring was especially busy, with everything going on we sold record amounts of fruit trees and things like that, but we’ve had a very good solid year so far,” Farm Manager Kip Wilkins said.

Wilkins says the nursery even ships their landscape products to places like Ketchum, Jackson Hole, and even to Colorado.

“We grow a lot of spruce, a lot of junipers, shade trees, shrubs, grasses, ornamental perennials and things like that,” Wilkins said

Growing these plants takes years and years. Managing the plants and the traditional crops the farm uses as rotation crops, creates a unique schedule.

“Throughout the summer we’re traditionally doing most of our crop watering at night and then landscape is all getting watered during the day,” Wilkins said

The life on the farm, for Wilkins, keeps him close to his family.

“My wife and I and raised our kids here and they’ve all learned some great work ethic and how to work and ride alongside of us, my wife and I get to work together everyday," Wilkins said. "Some people think that might be tough, but we get along really well and do a good job together.”

