Advertisement

Salute to Farmers: Hollyberry Nursery believes in the process

The Nursery grown plants for years at a time
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 12:08 PM MDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Just above the Snake River in Hansen, Hollyberry Nursery runs its operation. The 100 acre farm works with about half landscape product, and half traditional farm crops, like corn.

“This spring was especially busy, with everything going on we sold record amounts of fruit trees and things like that, but we’ve had a very good solid year so far,” Farm Manager Kip Wilkins said.

Wilkins says the nursery even ships their landscape products to places like Ketchum, Jackson Hole, and even to Colorado.

“We grow a lot of spruce, a lot of junipers, shade trees, shrubs, grasses, ornamental perennials and things like that,” Wilkins said

Growing these plants takes years and years. Managing the plants and the traditional crops the farm uses as rotation crops, creates a unique schedule.

“Throughout the summer we’re traditionally doing most of our crop watering at night and then landscape is all getting watered during the day,” Wilkins said

The life on the farm, for Wilkins, keeps him close to his family.

“My wife and I and raised our kids here and they’ve all learned some great work ethic and how to work and ride alongside of us, my wife and I get to work together everyday," Wilkins said. "Some people think that might be tough, but we get along really well and do a good job together.”

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Mini-Cassia Christmas Council accepting holiday donations

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Layne Rabe
The Mini-Cassia Christmas Council is now accepting food and toy donations for the holiday season

Obituaries

Baum, Mary M.

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Gilda Duarte
Mary M. Baum, 99, a resident of Gooding, passed away on Friday, October 16, 2020 at DeSano Place Assisted Living in Gooding.

Obituaries

Thompson, Mayvis

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Gilda Duarte
Mayvis Thompson, 89, a resident of Gooding and formerly of Bliss, passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Bennett Hills Care Center in Gooding.

News

Community comes together to retrieve ‘love lock' fence from Snake River Canyon

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 4:36 PM MDT
|
By Vanessa Grieve and Jake Brasil
A Twin Falls man’s social media post about an iconic lock fence being vandalized, quickly turned in to a community rescue event.

Latest News

Obituaries

Clerico, Robert F.

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 2:49 PM MDT
|
By Gilda Duarte
Robert F. Clerico, 75, of Twin Falls, died Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center, Twin Falls.

Obituaries

Greene, Kenneth C.

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 2:33 PM MDT
|
By Gilda Duarte
Kenneth C. Greene, Sr., 81, of Twin Falls, died Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at home.

Obituaries

McCombs Quast, Sharon Lu

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 4:32 PM MDT
|
By Gilda Duarte
Our sweet mother, Sharon Lu McCombs Quast; wife, mother, sister, and friend, passed away in her home surrounded by her children and family on the afternoon of Monday, October 12, 2020.

News

Pomerelle Mountain Resort expects a jump in traffic this ski season

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 10:04 AM MDT
|
By Jack Schemmel
Pomerelle Mountain Resort expects a jump in traffic this ski season. The Mountain will release safety guidelines for ski season soon

Obituaries

Harmon, Denice Kay

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 3:18 PM MDT
|
By Gilda Duarte
Denice Kay Harmon, 65, a resident of Shoshone, passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020 at her home in Shoshone.

Obituaries

Kepler, Jerry C.

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 2:52 PM MDT
|
By Gilda Duarte
Jerry C. Kepler, 80, of Twin Falls, died Sunday, October 4, 2020, at home.