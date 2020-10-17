Advertisement

Twin Falls gets the victory, despite subdued Homecoming

Seven different players recorded touchdowns
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 12:51 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Twin Falls' Homecoming looks a little different this year, due to the school district being in the orange level protocol for COVID-19 response. Only two spectators were allowed per football player on Friday night, leaving major gaps in the stands.

The Bruins trying to stay near the top of the Great Basin standings, but they have to contend with Mountain Home first.

Twin Falls on the Tigers' one and Andrew Sheen punches it in, Bruins up 27-6 with just over four minutes left in the first half.

Adam Reynolds, filling in as the interim head for Twin Falls as he hopes to lead the Bruins to their second straight win,

Minutes later, nick Swensen unleashes a beautiful ball for Jace Mahlke, who takes to the Mountain Home 15. Mahlke, with 103 receiving yards, 28 rushing yards and a touchdown during the game.

And then Swensen has some running room and finds paydirt.

Swensen was 12/12 for 174 yards and one touchdown. He also rushed for 30 yards and a TD.

This one all Twin Falls, 51-6.

Twin Falls improves to 3-4 in conference play, Mountain Home falls to 3-5.

OTHER SCORE:

Jerome 64, Burley 43: After a high scoring shootout, the Tigers are the 2020 Great Basin 7 conference champions. The Tigers finish the regular season 6-2 and 5-0 in conference play.

