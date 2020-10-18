Advertisement

Health District explains how rapid antigen Covid-19 tests will be used

Outside South Central Public Health District's offices on the College of Southern Idaho campus (Source: KMVT)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 7:40 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -South Central Public Health is getting their plan together to be able to test students and staff in local school districts quickly.

The BinaxNow rapid antigen tests were announced by Governor Brad Little the beginning of October, and SCPHD received about 4,000 of them to be used in schools.

These rapid tests give results back in as little as 15 minutes, but South Central Public Health tells KMVT, they’re still working out some details in how they are administered.

More accurately, they’re still working on the policy and getting partnerships with facilities that can help provide the testing, Brianna Bodily said.

“What we don’t have is the staffing to provide those tests, so we’ve been working with facilities to try to set up partnerships so we can provide those antigen tests to them, and then we can direct people at schools, so these are students or staff members to go get tested at those facilities," Bodily, the public information officer for the health district told KMVT.

Bodily also said they’re not as effective as a PCR test.

Explaining that, if a patient gets a confirmed result from an antigen test, it won’t count as a confirmed result in the daily and weekly numbers, it would be considered a probable case. The patient would then need to get a PCR COVID-19 test, to confirm if they are COVID positive or not.

