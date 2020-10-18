Advertisement

Police say Idaho woman bit officer during arrest

Tony Magpantay / MGN
Tony Magpantay / MGN(KKTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 7:53 PM MDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
(AP) -A Twin Falls, Idaho, woman is behind bars after a traffic stop turned violent.

Amanda Yarbrough was charged with third-degree felony assault by a prisoner and misdemeanor assault on a police officer.

The incident occurred Tuesday after a Weber County Sheriff’s Office deputy saw a car run a stop sign and pulled it over. As the deputy attempted to handcuff Yarbrough, she allegedly struggled with him and bit him on the forearm “with enough force to cause injury.”

The officer was treated by paramedics for his injuries.

The arrest affidavit said police found methamphetamine and marijuana in Yarbrough’s car.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

