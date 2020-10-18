Advertisement

Weiser ends Buhl’s season in state tournament play-in game

The Wolverines early goal proved to be enough to win.
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 11:23 PM MDT
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Buhl with an opportunity to book a trip to the state tournament with a win Saturday over Weiser in a play-in game.

In the first, Weiser with a free kick. Marcos Tarelo sends it into the set piece into the box and Edgar Ayala heads it into the net. The beautiful goal puts the Wolverines up 1-0.

Later in the first, Buhl tries to get one back. Edgar Sanchez attacks the Weiser defense and puts a pass into the box. Francisco Reyes puts his foot through it but it hit’s the crossbar and stays out.

The 1-0 score at the half would stay that way. The Indians are unable to come up with an equalizer. Weiser wins 1-0 and advances to the state tournament, Buhl’s season is over.

In 4A action, Canyon Ridge beats Twin Falls for the fourth time this year, 4-0. The Riverhawks take second in their district tournament and move onto the state tournament.

The Riverhawk girls also won their game to head to the state tournament, beating Jerome, 3-0.

In 3A Girls action, Kimberly beats Buhl, 2-1, to advance to the state tournament

