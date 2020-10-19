3 killed in crash in Idaho Falls; vehicles end up in canal

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP/KMVT/KSVT) — Three people suffered fatal injuries in a two-vehicle crash in Idaho Falls early Sunday.

Responding officers found both vehicles underwater in an adjacent canal.

Two women who were ejected from one car died, one at the hospital. The driver of the car was identified as Alexandria Dalessi, 24, of Idaho Falls. Her passenger was identified as Sarah Lenon, 24, also of Idaho Falls.

The man’s body was found in the second vehicle when a wrecker pulled it from the water. The man was later identified as Omar Arias, 19, of Idaho Falls.

Investigators determined the man was traveling west on 49th South when he failed to yield to a southbound car on Holmes Avenue occupied by the two women at an intersection.

The crash is still under investigation.

