3rd Idaho inmate dies of COVID-19 in Arizona hospital

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - A third Idaho inmate died of COVID-19 Saturday after being hospitalized in Arizona.

The Idaho Department of Correction said in a statement, the man was transported from Saguaro Correctional Center in Eloy, Arizona, to Banner Casa Grande Medical Center in Casa Grande, Arizona, on Oct.1, for treatment of COVID-like symptoms.

Shortly after being admitted to the medical center, the man was diagnosed with the disease. A physician at the medical center pronounced the man dead Saturday at 8:18 p.m.

The man was one of 438 men under IDOC jurisdiction who are incarcerated in Arizona due to a shortage of correctional beds in Idaho.

The man was the third person incarcerated under IDOC jurisdiction to die after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

