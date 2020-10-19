Academic All-Star — Hunter Smith

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - This week’s First Federal Academic All-Star is Hunter Smith from Carey High School.

Hunter maintains a 4.0 GPA, is a member of National Honor Society, and last year’s Vice President of the student council.

He won the 2017-18 citizenship award for outstanding demonstration of citizenship. Hunter is working on a house in the community for a construction class and participates in service projects around his community.

He’s actively involved and received All State and All Conference in basketball and football. He even won Times News Magic Valley Student Athlete of the week.

His favorite subject is Math, and he plans to attend BYU to be an Aerospace Engineer.

Congratulations Hunter Smith, this week’s First Federal Academic All-Star.

