Bull elk freed from entanglement in Ketchum hammock

KETCHUM, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - A bull elk has been freed after its antlers recently became tangled in a hammock in Ketchum.

Two Blaine County Sheriff deputies learned of the distressed elk Monday near Meadow’s Trailer Park.

The deputies found the elk struggling to keep its head above water while standing in the Big Wood River.

Idaho Fish and Game using this instance to remind people to tie-up loose objects like hammocks, nets, and wires during elk-breeding season.

The deputies and Fish and Game were able to direct the bull to a nearby island, but had to wait until morning to free him.

The next day, the elk was found in the same area, sedated and cut free from the hammock. Within minutes of the injection of the reversal drug, the elk was back-up and grazing on grasses.

“It is not uncommon for bull elk or moose to get entangled in household items during the fall rut,” said Conservation Officer Brandyn Hurd. “Residents should be aware of things that can entangle in elk or moose antlers and store them in a safe area if there is the potential of elk or moose being in their yard.”

During the breeding season, elk can become especially aggressive and active. Residents are encouraged to watch-out for any items animals can get entangled in since entangled animals can become injured or even die for exhaustion or asphyxiation.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.