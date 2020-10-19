Advertisement

Castleford volleyball starts out district tournament strong

The Wolves beat Camas County in straight sets in district quarterfinal.
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 11:30 PM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CASTLEFORD, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The Sawtooth Conference volleyball tournament started Saturday. Castleford, the one see, is hosting the event.

Castleford is 16-0 so far this season. The Wolves take on the eighth seeded Camas County Mushers in a quarterfinal matchup.

First set, Wolves already up 10-2 when Camas puts over the free ball. Castleford pounces and senior Eden Schilder gets the kill.

It was all wolves in the first set. With a set point up 24-3, even from all the way in the back, Aubrey Mahannah finds an open spot on the floor. Castleford takes the first set easy.

Second set, Josie Zimmers serving, yeah, that’s an ace. The Mushers have no answer for the Wolves. Castleford takes the second set 25-8.

In the third, the one seed showing why they are undefeated so far, Schilder seals it with another kill. Castleford wins in straight sets, dominating Camas 25-3, 25-8, 25-3.

After, the Wolves were happy with their performance.

“Amazing, the best I’ve ever felt," senior Zailee Poulson said. "Today’s game went perfect for the start of districts and I think we’re really going to go far this year.”

“My girls are working hard and so our hard work is getting put into play, so I am pretty happy with it,” Head Coach Josi Wells said.

The Wolves will play in a conference semifinal on Monday.

