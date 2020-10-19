City of Buhl seeing lots of community growth

BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - One city in the Magic Valley, along with several others, is seeing major growth.

The Buhl Chamber of Commerce told KMVT, it is seeing a lot of people moving into the area. Along with that, it is seeing some of the largest subdivision growth it has seen in years.

In addition more local businesses opening up in town, including a book store coffee shop known as Book Haven, and a clothing and jewelry store named Collective Studio, KMVT spoke with the president of the chamber Richard White and asked him why he thinks people love to live in Buhl.

“We have kind of a slower lifestyle," White said. “It is what I hear from a lot of people that come here, and even in a day or two just traveling through they can start to feel themselves just start to decompress.”

He said a lot of the growth in Twin Falls is spilling intro Buhl.

Additionally, Kanaka Bistro and the Tractors Grille are also relatively new businesses to the city.

