Advertisement

CSI men’s rodeo finishes shortened fall season in good standing

After three fall events, the Golden Eagle men are atop the Rocky Mountain Region standings
CSI men’s rodeo finishes shortened fall season in good standing. After three fall events, the Golden Eagle men are atop the Rocky Mountain Region standings
CSI men’s rodeo finishes shortened fall season in good standing. After three fall events, the Golden Eagle men are atop the Rocky Mountain Region standings(KMVT)
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 5:46 PM MDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - As everything shut down earlier this year, so did rodeo. At the College of Southern Idaho, rodeo was one of two athletic programs to compete this fall.

“It (last spring) kind of left a bitter taste in my mouth and so it’s been nice to have some rodeos,” said senior saddle bronc rider Shaun Mentaberry.

Normally the rodeo team competes five times in the fall and five times in the spring. This year, the Golden Eagles are competing three times in the fall and seven times in the spring. In three events, the CSI men are first in the Rocky Mountain Region.

“We got a good start, we know where are strengths are, where are weaknesses are, what we need to work on," said Head Rodeo Coach Steve Birnie. "Pretty much that’s what we’ll be doing over the winter break.”

Even with seven events in the spring, the team is confident they will manage.

“The spring will be really busy, but that doesn’t change the focus or anything, you treat each one just one weekend at a time,” Mentaberry said. “It doesn’t really do you any good to look down the road or really behind you.”

The men and the women want to win their region, but with time off from competition for the rest of the fall, the team will look to bolster its standing in other ways.

“We want to defend our title as the smartest athletic team on campus, which we had the best GPA last year, which is a pretty great thing,” Birnie said.

Overall, Birnie is just glad to be able to interact with his athletes and compete.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Castleford volleyball starts out district tournament strong

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Jack Schemmel
Castleford volleyball starts out district tournament strong. The Wolves beat Camas County in straight sets in district quarterfinal.

Sports

Weiser ends Buhl’s season in state tournament play-in game

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 11:23 PM MDT
|
By Jack Schemmel
Weiser ends Buhl’s season in state tournament play-in game. The Wolverines early goal proved to be enough to win.

Sports

Weiser ends Buhl’s season in state tournament play-in game.

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 10:03 PM MDT
Weiser ends Buhl’s season in state tournament play-in game. The Wolverines early goal proved to be enough to win.

Sports

Castleford volleyball starts out district tournament strong

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 10:02 PM MDT
Castleford volleyball starts out district tournament strong. The Wolves beat Camas County in straight sets in district quarterfinal.

Latest News

Football

Castleford Football 2020

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 3:51 PM MDT
The Wolves are 5-2 on the season after the comeback victory against Rockland.

Sports

Castleford moves to 5-2 on the season, after comeback win over Rockland

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 3:49 PM MDT
|
By Eric Brill
Castleford's defense holds strong, as the Wolves score 28 unanswered points to shock Rockland at home.

Sports

Minico gets big road win at Canyon Ridge

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 3:25 PM MDT
|
By Brittany Cooper
Minico looks to close out the regular season with a victory at Twin Falls. But can the Spartans' end the Bruins two-game win streak?

Sports

Minico keeping pace with Twin Falls in conference play

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 3:12 PM MDT
Minico has no problem with the home team, taking this one, 27-7.

Sports

Kimberly stays undefeated after rout of Buhl

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 2:55 PM MDT
|
By Eric Brill
Kimberly's record moves to 7-0 after the rout of Buhl, setting up a chance to finish the regular season undefeated at Gooding.

Sports

Kimberly rolls past Buhl

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 2:48 PM MDT
Kimberly was able to cruise in the second half, winning this one 56-8.