CSI men’s rodeo finishes shortened fall season in good standing

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - As everything shut down earlier this year, so did rodeo. At the College of Southern Idaho, rodeo was one of two athletic programs to compete this fall.

“It (last spring) kind of left a bitter taste in my mouth and so it’s been nice to have some rodeos,” said senior saddle bronc rider Shaun Mentaberry.

Normally the rodeo team competes five times in the fall and five times in the spring. This year, the Golden Eagles are competing three times in the fall and seven times in the spring. In three events, the CSI men are first in the Rocky Mountain Region.

“We got a good start, we know where are strengths are, where are weaknesses are, what we need to work on," said Head Rodeo Coach Steve Birnie. "Pretty much that’s what we’ll be doing over the winter break.”

Even with seven events in the spring, the team is confident they will manage.

“The spring will be really busy, but that doesn’t change the focus or anything, you treat each one just one weekend at a time,” Mentaberry said. “It doesn’t really do you any good to look down the road or really behind you.”

The men and the women want to win their region, but with time off from competition for the rest of the fall, the team will look to bolster its standing in other ways.

“We want to defend our title as the smartest athletic team on campus, which we had the best GPA last year, which is a pretty great thing,” Birnie said.

Overall, Birnie is just glad to be able to interact with his athletes and compete.

