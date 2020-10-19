Advertisement

CSI student is making reading more fun for kids with art

Twin Falls Library commissions artist to paint mural
CSI student Melisa Harris is painting a mural in the children's reading space at Twin Falls Library.
CSI student Melisa Harris is painting a mural in the children's reading space at Twin Falls Library.
By Steve Kirch and Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 8:40 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -A student at the College of Southern Idaho is trying to make the library at Twin Falls more fun for children through her artwork

Earlier this year the Twin Falls Library wanted to commission an artist to make its children’s reading space more entertaining for kids, so Melisa Harris and other CSI students submitted designs for a mural.

Harris said more than 100 people submitted designs, and her’s was chosen back in February, but she wasn’t able to start painting until about a month ago because of COVID-19.

The young artist who is in her second to last semester at CSI said she wants to create space that kids can have reading adventures in, so she is painting a forest scene that includes the ceiling and pillars around the mural.

Harris said she is painting the mural by herself four hours a day, three to four times a week, and she is having a ton of fun doing it.

“I saw the space, and I was so excited because it reminded me of when I was in high school, and we would do the big murals and stuff,” Harris said.

She said she was awarded $1,000 to paint the mural, and Harris hopes to be finished in late October or early November.

