Oversized loads of windmill parts to travel north

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 11:28 AM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho (AP) — About 300 oversized loads carrying windmill parts will travel from the Port of Lewiston to Alberta, Canada, over the next two months.

NexGen Transportation is in the process of delivering the blades and tower sections for 43 windmills.

The largest loads measure up to 270 feet long and weigh 240,000 pounds.

The loads will depart from the Port of Lewiston every night, except Friday and Saturday nights.

They’ll travel north on U.S. 95 to Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, before heading east on Interstate 90 into Montana.

Weather conditions may impact the schedule. Drivers can expect delays. Seven loads are expected each night.

