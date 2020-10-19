Advertisement

Rupert domestic violence shelter sees an increase in calls since start of COVID-19 pandemic

The need for their services has risen by 50%
The executive director of Crossroads Harbor says domestic violence isn't just physical.
The executive director of Crossroads Harbor says domestic violence isn't just physical.(KMVT/KSVT)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 5:48 PM MDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The Mini-Cassia Crossroads Harbor Domestic Violence Shelter works to provide a safe place for victims of domestic violence.

According to the executive director, the need for help and shelter has risen since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Almost everyone has been affected in one way, they either know someone who is going through domestic violence or it’s happened to them,” said Robin Bronson, the executive director.

The Crossroads Harbor Domestic Violence Shelter works to provide shelter, education, counseling, food and support for people affected by a domestic violence situation.

“It can be verbal abuse, emotional abuse, it can be financial abuse, it can be control, and abusers will control what their victims do each day,” said Bronson.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the need for their services, especially their crisis line, has risen by 50%.

“The reason for this, I believe, is because the victims don’t have any time away from their abusers," Bronson said. “They are stuck 24/7 with their abusers, so they don’t have any way to make a private phone call, or come to our office to seek help.”

During Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Crossroads Harbor wants the community to know the signs of domestic violence and they are here for victims 7 days a week.

“Be aware of the signs of domestic violence," Bronson said. “I mean it doesn’t always come in the form of a bruise, it can be they are acting intimidated, they are acting withdrawn, just afraid in general.”

Crossroads Harbor is located in Rupert, but help everyone in the Mini-Cassia area.

They can be reached at 208-436-0987.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

