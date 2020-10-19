Schools in Washington state, Idaho report COVID-19 outbreaks

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Several school districts in Washington state and Idaho have chosen not to report COVID-19 cases at their schools since opening in August, painting an incomplete picture of how the virus is affecting students.

The Spokesman-Review reports that among the largest districts in Spokane County and Kootenai County in Idaho, only Coeur d’Alene, Central Valley and Mead are reporting newly confirmed cases in a daily dashboard.

Spokane Public Schools and others are posting weekly updates.

District officials say Spokane had a spike with 10 confirmed COVID-19 cases compared to two last week, and 45 people in quarantine.

