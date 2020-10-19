Advertisement

Schools in Washington state, Idaho report COVID-19 outbreaks

Several school districts in Washington state and Idaho have chosen not to report COVID-19 cases at their schools since opening in August, painting an incomplete picture of how the virus is affecting students.
Several school districts in Washington state and Idaho have chosen not to report COVID-19 cases at their schools since opening in August, painting an incomplete picture of how the virus is affecting students.(WBAY)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 3:57 PM MDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Several school districts in Washington state and Idaho have chosen not to report COVID-19 cases at their schools since opening in August, painting an incomplete picture of how the virus is affecting students.

The Spokesman-Review reports that among the largest districts in Spokane County and Kootenai County in Idaho, only Coeur d’Alene, Central Valley and Mead are reporting newly confirmed cases in a daily dashboard.

Spokane Public Schools and others are posting weekly updates.

District officials say Spokane had a spike with 10 confirmed COVID-19 cases compared to two last week, and 45 people in quarantine.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Regional

Oversized loads of windmill parts to travel north

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
About 300 oversized loads carrying windmill parts will travel from the Port of Lewiston to Alberta, Canada, over the next two months.

News

State Police: Use I-84/86 detour, don’t use median or emergency cross-over

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KMVT News Staff
Idaho State Police advises motorists to use the designated detour on the Interstate 84/86 interchange project after reports of drivers using the median or emergency cross-over.

State

3rd Idaho inmate dies of COVID-19 in Arizona hospital

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KMVT News Staff
A third Idaho inmate died of COVID-19 Saturday after being hospitalized in Arizona.

News

Republican challenger thinks District 26 race will be close with a high voter turnou

Updated: 2 hours ago
Incumbent thinks the democratic district has a good thing going

Latest News

News

BLM deputy director comes to Idaho to check out the Badger Fire

Updated: 2 hours ago
William Perry Pendley discusses with local officials on how to reduce hazardous fuels on public land

News

Twin Falls county is seeing a high absentee voter turnout

Updated: 2 hours ago
More than 13, 000 absentee ballots requested

News

Republican challenger thinks District 26 race will be close with a high voter turnout

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Steve Kirch
Incumbent thinks the democratic district has a good thing going

News

Twin Falls County sees high absentee voter turnout

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Steve Kirch
Twin Falls County Clerk Kristina Glascock said the county has more than 41,000 registered voters, and more than 13,000 voters requested absentee ballots.

News

Bull elk freed from entanglement in Ketchum hammock

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KMVT News Staff
A bull elk has been freed after its antlers recently became tangled in a hammock in Ketchum.

Regional

3 killed in crash in Idaho Falls; vehicles end up in canal

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Three people suffered fatal injuries in a two-vehicle crash in Idaho Falls early Sunday.