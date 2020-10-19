Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

METEOROLOGIST RYAN DENNIS – MORNING UPDATE

Monday, October 19, 2020

The wind is going to continue to be the big story for the next couple of days as sustained wind speeds today, tomorrow, and Wednesday are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and the strongest winds on each day are going to be in the Mini-Cassia region, the northern part of the Magic Valley, and the southern part of the Wood River Valley. Also, out of these three days, the wind is going to be the strongest today and Wednesday, and the weakest tomorrow. Aside from this wind though, we are going to have pretty nice weather today, tomorrow, and Wednesday, as we are going to have partly to mostly sunny skies and near to above average temperatures as highs today and tomorrow are going to be in the low to mid 60s in most locations, and highs on Wednesday are going to be in the mid 50s in the Wood River Valley and the low to mid 60s in the Magic Valley. For the most part, we are also going to be dry over the next three days, although there is a slight chance that the northern part of the Wood River Valley could see a couple rain and snow showers on Wednesday as a cold front begins to approach our area.

This cold front is then going to pass through our area Wednesday night, and this cold front is going to provide us with much cooler temperatures for the end of the work week as highs on Thursday and Friday are only going to be in the low to mid 40s in the Wood River Valley and the upper 40s and low 50s in the Magic Valley, and these temperatures are about 10 to 15 degrees below our average high temperatures for this time of year. All locations are also going to see a hard freeze on Wednesday and/or Thursday night as lows are going to be dipping down into the 20s and low 30s in most locations. We are also going to have mainly sunny skies with a slight chance of rain and snow showers, mainly in the Wood River Valley, on Thursday, and partly to mostly sunny skies and dry conditions on Friday. The wind is also not going to be too much of an issue on these two days as sustained wind speeds are generally going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

A strong storm system is then going to work its way through our area on Saturday, and this storm system is going to provide us with really cold temperatures for this time of year as highs on Saturday are only going to be in the mid to upper 30s in the Wood River Valley and the mid 40s in the Magic Valley, and highs on Sunday are only going to be in the low to mid 30s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 30s in the Magic Valley. Lows Saturday night are also going to be really cold as lows are going to be in the teens in the Wood River Valley and the low to mid 20s in the Magic Valley. This storm system is also going to have a decent amount of moisture associated with it, and as of right now, Saturday is shaping up to be a pretty wet day as there are going to be scattered snow showers around throughout the day in the Wood River Valley, and there are going to be some scattered rain and snow showers around throughout the day in the Magic Valley. Some moderate snow accumulations are also possible during the day on Saturday in the Wood River Valley and the South Hills, and some light snow accumulations are possible during the day on Saturday in some locations within the Magic Valley. By Sunday, most of this precipitation should be gone, but there could be a couple lingering rain and snow showers around, especially in the Mini-Cassia region. Breezy conditions are also going to return to our area on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

-----------------------------------------------

TODAY (MONDAY, OCTOBER 19):

MAGIC VALLEY: Decreasing clouds. Breezy, especially during the afternoon and evening. Winds: West 10-25 mph. High: 66

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Decreasing clouds. Breezy, especially during the afternoon and evening. Winds: WNW 5-15 mph during the morning, then WSW 10-25 mph during the afternoon and evening. High: 63

TONIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly clear skies. Winds: WSW 5-15 mph. Low: 45

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Increasing clouds. Chilly and a little breezy. Winds: West 5-20 mph. Low: 35

TOMORROW (TUESDAY, OCTOBER 20):

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies. Breezy. Winds: West 10-25 mph. High: 63

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies. Breezy during the afternoon and evening. Winds: NW to SW 5-20 mph. High: 61

TOMORROW NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly clear skies. Winds: WSW 5-15 mph. Low: 43

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers, generally after midnight. Chilly. Winds: West 5-15 mph. Low: 34

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 21:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. Breezy. High: 61 Low: 30

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Windy during the afternoon and evening. Cooler. High: 54 Low: 24

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 22:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. A lot cooler and a little breezy. High: 48 Low: 23

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow showers during the afternoon and evening. A lot cooler. High: 43 Low: 20

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 23:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies. Chilly. High: 48 Low: 30

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. Chilly. High: 43 Low: 26

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 24:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with some scattered rain and snow showers around. Light snow accumulations are possible. Breezy and chilly. High: 44 Low: 23

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered snow showers around. Some rain may also mix in with this snow at times. Moderate snow accumulations are possible. Breezy and colder. High: 37 Low: 15

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 25:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow and rain showers, mainly during the morning. Colder. High: 37

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. Colder. High: 31

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.