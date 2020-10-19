State Police: Use I-84/86 detour, don’t use median or emergency cross-over

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Idaho State Police advises motorists to use the designated detour on the Interstate 84/86 interchange project after reports of drivers using the median or emergency cross-over.

In a statement, ISP said troopers will be doing more patrols in the area east of Burley. An eastbound detour takes motorists about 6.5 miles south of the interchange toward Salt Lake City before the detour brings motorists across an overpass at Yale Road to help them safely rejoin traffic on I-84 to connect with eastbound I-86.

Monday is the first day the detour has been in place. The detour will be in place for about one week, while Idaho Transportation Department removes the eastbound bridge.

ISP said motorists not using the designated detour are putting themselves at risk and others in extreme danger when they use the median or emergency cross-over to reenter fast-moving traffic.

“That driving behavior is dangerous, it’s illegal, and that’s why we’re warning drivers not to even try it,” said Sgt. Julie Donahue of ISP District 4, in a statement.

Troopers have noticed two dangerous situations:

Drivers cutting into traffic moving 80 mph from a stop or very slow speed.

Drivers in the right lane abruptly moving into the left lane to catch the cross-over, cutting off motorists traveling in the left lane, again at a very high rate of speed.

“At 80 miles an hour, a driver doesn’t realize how fast other drivers are approaching them,” Donahue said. “On and off-ramps are designed to give drivers time to safely increase or slow their speed. Cutting across traffic to enter an emergency cross-over, or cutting back into traffic from the median is a huge risk to every driver in the area.”

ISP Troopers will cite drivers when illegal, unsafe driving behavior occurs.

Motorists are asked to follow signs and not GPS and to always drive engages and not distracted.

