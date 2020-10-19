Advertisement

State Police: Use I-84/86 detour, don’t use median or emergency cross-over

“That driving behavior is dangerous, it’s illegal, and that’s why we’re warning drivers not to even try it"
I-84 and I-86 eastbound intersection detour map
I-84 and I-86 eastbound intersection detour map(ITD)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 3:18 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Idaho State Police advises motorists to use the designated detour on the Interstate 84/86 interchange project after reports of drivers using the median or emergency cross-over.

In a statement, ISP said troopers will be doing more patrols in the area east of Burley. An eastbound detour takes motorists about 6.5 miles south of the interchange toward Salt Lake City before the detour brings motorists across an overpass at Yale Road to help them safely rejoin traffic on I-84 to connect with eastbound I-86.

Monday is the first day the detour has been in place. The detour will be in place for about one week, while Idaho Transportation Department removes the eastbound bridge.

ISP said motorists not using the designated detour are putting themselves at risk and others in extreme danger when they use the median or emergency cross-over to reenter fast-moving traffic.

“That driving behavior is dangerous, it’s illegal, and that’s why we’re warning drivers not to even try it,” said Sgt. Julie Donahue of ISP District 4, in a statement.

Troopers have noticed two dangerous situations:

  • Drivers cutting into traffic moving 80 mph from a stop or very slow speed.
  • Drivers in the right lane abruptly moving into the left lane to catch the cross-over, cutting off motorists traveling in the left lane, again at a very high rate of speed.

“At 80 miles an hour, a driver doesn’t realize how fast other drivers are approaching them,” Donahue said. “On and off-ramps are designed to give drivers time to safely increase or slow their speed. Cutting across traffic to enter an emergency cross-over, or cutting back into traffic from the median is a huge risk to every driver in the area.”

ISP Troopers will cite drivers when illegal, unsafe driving behavior occurs.

Motorists are asked to follow signs and not GPS and to always drive engages and not distracted.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Regional

Oversized loads of windmill parts to travel north

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
About 300 oversized loads carrying windmill parts will travel from the Port of Lewiston to Alberta, Canada, over the next two months.

State

Schools in Washington state, Idaho report COVID-19 outbreaks

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Several school districts in Washington state and Idaho have chosen not to report COVID-19 cases at their schools since opening in August, painting an incomplete picture of how the virus is affecting students.

State

3rd Idaho inmate dies of COVID-19 in Arizona hospital

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KMVT News Staff
A third Idaho inmate died of COVID-19 Saturday after being hospitalized in Arizona.

News

Republican challenger thinks District 26 race will be close with a high voter turnou

Updated: 2 hours ago
Incumbent thinks the democratic district has a good thing going

Latest News

News

BLM deputy director comes to Idaho to check out the Badger Fire

Updated: 2 hours ago
William Perry Pendley discusses with local officials on how to reduce hazardous fuels on public land

News

Twin Falls county is seeing a high absentee voter turnout

Updated: 2 hours ago
More than 13, 000 absentee ballots requested

News

Republican challenger thinks District 26 race will be close with a high voter turnout

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Steve Kirch
Incumbent thinks the democratic district has a good thing going

News

Twin Falls County sees high absentee voter turnout

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Steve Kirch
Twin Falls County Clerk Kristina Glascock said the county has more than 41,000 registered voters, and more than 13,000 voters requested absentee ballots.

News

Bull elk freed from entanglement in Ketchum hammock

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KMVT News Staff
A bull elk has been freed after its antlers recently became tangled in a hammock in Ketchum.

Regional

3 killed in crash in Idaho Falls; vehicles end up in canal

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Three people suffered fatal injuries in a two-vehicle crash in Idaho Falls early Sunday.