Twin Falls county is seeing a high absentee voter turnout

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -The November election is less than a month away, and Twin Falls County is already seeing a high voter turnout.

Twin Falls county clerk, Kristina Glascock, said the county has more than 41,000 registered voters, and more than 13,000 voters requested absentee ballots.

As of late last week, more than 6,000 of those absentee ballots have been returned. Glascock said in 2016 the county did a little more than 2,000 absentee ballots for the presidential election.

“It’s huge. A lot of it due to COVID, and people not knowing in May if we would have polls open in November,” Glascock said.

The county clerks said voters can mail their absentee ballots in or drop them off at one of the three drops off boxes at the County West Building, but she said some voters are wondering why they received an absentee ballot to begin with.

“We only mail a ballot to those that requested them, so you would of requested one in May (checked the box), and thats why you recieved one in November,” Glascock said.

She said the deadline for returning absentee ballots is November 3rd at 8 pm.

