US awards $1.4 billion to help build small reactors in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The U.S. Department of Energy has awarded a Utah energy cooperative about $1.4 billion to help build a dozen small nuclear reactors in eastern Idaho.

The award announced Friday will pay for one-time costs related to developing and building the commercial reactors.

Officials say the money will lower the cost of energy produced by the reactors, making it competitive in the marketplace and reducing the financial risk for Utah Associated Municipal Power Systems.

The first-of-a-kind project is part of an effort by the Energy Department to reduce greenhouse gasses.

The reactors would be built at the Energy Department’s site that includes the Idaho National Laboratory.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.