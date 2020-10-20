Campgrounds still closed in South Hills due to Badger Fire

SOUTH HILLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Campgrounds in the South Hills are still closed following Badger Fire that burned nearly 90,000 acres in the Sawtooth National Forest’s Minidoka Ranger District.

Officials say areas like Schipper, Harrington Fork, Birch Glen and Third Fork campgrounds are closed because when the fire went through, it swept up a lot of what keeps everything in place. As a result, these areas could have loose rocks and rain could cause issues with mud. Some trails are also closed.

“This definitely is just for the safety of the public," said Sawtooth National Forest Public Affairs Director Julie Thomas. "We’re afraid that we’ll have stuff coming down as the wind starts blowing and issues like that. We don’t want to take a chance with someone getting out there and getting hurt.”

Thomas says if people are planning to camp now, be prepared for winter weather. For more information about the closures, click here.

