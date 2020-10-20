Advertisement

City of Heyburn supporting Mini-Cassia Chamber with grant

The Mini-Cassia Chamber of Commerce is getting a needed facelift thanks to the city of Heyburn.
The Mini-Cassia Chamber of Commerce is getting a needed facelift thanks to the city of Heyburn.(KMVT/KSVT Jake Manuel Brasil)
By Jake Brasil
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 5:28 PM MDT
HEYBURN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -The Mini-Cassia Chamber of Commerce is getting a needed facelift thanks to the city of Heyburn.

What is known as Operation Face Lift, Heyburn is able to provide updated landscaping and irrigation to the Mini-Cassia Chamber of Commerce building. This is all done thanks to a $3,000 grant secured through the help of First Federal Bank, Dot Foods and D.L. Evans Bank.

“We are so blessed by the truly extraordinary relationship we have with the city of Heyburn,” said Penne Main, the president and CEO of the Mini-Cassia Chamber of commerce.

What is notable about this project is the fact that the chamber is on private property, so the city of Heyburn’s choice to spend the money to help them is considered to be very generous by the chamber.

“The chamber I think represents our community as a whole,” said Heyburn Mayor Mark Rosa. “My goal is for Heyburn to reach out to all the other cities and to be part of the community.”

Along with some updated landscaping and irrigation the chamber is focused on continuing the growth of the Mini-Cassia area.

“It has been a challenge this last few month, we have all been through challenges with this pandemic,” Main said. “One of my hopes is that we can gain new members and we can continue to grow and we can continue to help this area thrive with regard to business and economic development.”

The mayor of Heyburn told KMVT one of the reasons they chose to support the chamber is due to its location being one of the first things people see when they come into the city.

“My biggest hope for this project is to make the chamber look good, and our community to look more inviting for those who are traveling through our area,” Rosa said.

...and so it begins! The Mini-Cassia Chamber of Commerce Visitor’s Center was awarded the Operation Facelift project...

Posted by Mini-Cassia Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday, October 13, 2020

