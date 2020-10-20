Dietrich, Sun Valley Community School stave off elimination

CASTLEFORD, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - District volleyball is underway at Castleford. We take you to day two of action and these teams are on the brink of being eliminated.

A do-or-die game featured the Hagerman Pirates and Sun Valley Cutthroats.

The winner gets to play Tuesday evening.

First set, Sun Valley’s Etienne Blumberg connects with Maeve Bailey and the sophomore middle hitter has a perfect kill, good execution on that play.

Tie game, Kinley Whitmarsh serving, the pass goes awry, Bailey saves it, but right to Samantha Osbourne who was waiting to attack, kill for the Pirate.

All tied up at 14 apiece now, Cutthroats set up the offense, Blumberg gives Lola Street a nice ball to work with and she puts it away.

Sun Valley wins in straight sets, they face Richfield Tuesday.

Dietrich up two sets to none over Camas, looking to close it out.

But Camas still fighting as Ashly Botz smacks one that Layla von Berndt tries to make a play on, but ends up being a point for the Mushers.

But the next points would belong to the Blue Devils as they keep their season alive, winning in straight sets.

The Blue Devils will will battle Hansen Tuesday in a loser-out match at 4:30 p.m.

OTHER SCORES:

Castleford 3, Richfield 0: The Wolves will battle the Panthers Tuesday in the district championship.

Carey 3, Hansen 0

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.