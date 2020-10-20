Educators discuss teaching during hybrid class schedules

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -Twin Falls School District students are now operating in a hybrid type of schedule in response to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the area. Putting you first KMVT spoke with some teachers to find out how they are managing the changes happening in their classrooms.

At Lincoln Elementary on Monday, only half of the normal amount of students could be found roaming the hallways and filling the desks. KMVT caught up with instructional coach Tana Schroeder who says it is a challenge to balance keeping everybody safe, and trying to do best practices for students.

Students now alternate days attending school and doing online learning, which means each teacher is working on finding resources for their students who are learning from home to still be successful once they get back into the classroom.

One concern from Schroeder is how teachers will be evaluated in regards to state standards, while instruction is slowed.

“Not even just for testing, but how do I prepare these kids for the following year without that achievement gap getting even larger?” she said. . “That is a worry that we have and being able to provide the right tools and resources for these kids so that when they go to fourth and fifth grade, they are prepared.”

Over at South Hills Middle School the desks are empty, and seventh and eighth grade math teacher Beliz Garcia is creating lessons both online and in-person for her students.

“It becomes very difficult with creating lessons,” Garcia said. “I like to make sure I create my videos, although we find a lot of things from Khan Academy and YouTube, I think my kids need to hear my voice because they know how I teach, so it is exhausting.”

None the less, both Miss Garcia, and Miss Schroeder say there are still so many great things happening within all the classrooms.

“I still see really great instruction,” Schroeder said. “I still see educators who really love their students and who want the best for their students.”

For more information on how the Twin Falls School District will continue to operate amidst a pandemic, check out its website at TFSD.org.

