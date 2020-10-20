Advertisement

Idaho constitutional amendment seeks to solidify 35 legislative districts

Right now the constitution is written that is can be as few as 30 and as many as 35
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 10:51 AM MDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The Nov. 3 election is coming up and on the Idaho ballot is a Constitutional Amendment HJR-4.

House Joint Resolution 4 would make it so that the number of Idaho Legislative Districts is set at 35.

Right now the constitution is written that is can be as few as 30 and as many as 35, but if this passes then it will stay at 35.

According to House Speaker Scott Bedke, who also wrote this legislation item, having 35 legislative districts is better than 30 because it means more representation for the citizens.

“If the districting commission defaulted to fewer districts, then they would be larger geographically and there would be more people in them, and your United States citizen, your representation would be diluted,” Bedke said. “Would you rather share your legislature with 50,000 people or with 60,000 people, I guess is the question.”

This needs a simple majority to pass.

People can early vote now, or they can vote by absentee ballot or on Nov. 3.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Incumbent in Twin Falls County commissioner race may have an advantage due to COVID

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Steve Kirch
Challenger says it been hard to campaign this year with things being shut down

News

Twin Falls County sees high absentee voter turnout

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Steve Kirch
Twin Falls County Clerk Kristina Glascock said the county has more than 41,000 registered voters, and more than 13,000 voters requested absentee ballots.

News

Doctor emphasizes safety during pandemic ahead of Presidential Election

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 10:58 AM MDT
|
By Layne Rabe
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to infect individuals as the U.S. nears the 2020 election

News

Early voting begins in the Magic Valley

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 4:26 PM MDT
|
By Jake Brasil
There are just 20 days left until the general election, and early voting has already started in some parts of the Magic Valley.

Latest News

Election Headquarters

Election officials clarify how to deal with damaged absentee ballot envelopes

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 10:27 AM MDT
|
By Layne Rabe
Absentee ballots can be returned even if they have damage or a tear as long as the bar code and voter name can be read

News

Candidates for Blaine County Commissioner discuss upcoming election

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 6:13 PM MDT
|
By Jake Brasil
Blaine County residents will be voting on one of two candidates for their Blaine County Commissioner in the upcoming election.

Election Headquarters

South Central Idaho Voter Guide — Election 2020

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 4:49 PM MDT
|
By Vanessa Grieve
See what is on the ballot throughout south central Idaho. Candidates in contested races had the opportunity to respond to KMVT's candidate questionnaire.

News

Democratic political signs vandalized and stolen in the Magic Valley

Updated: Oct. 11, 2020 at 5:39 PM MDT
|
By Jake Brasil
Six different Magic Valley residents have reported to the Twin Falls County Democratic Party that their political yard signs supporting Democratic Party candidates have been stolen or vandalized on their property

News

Gooding Pastor Voting

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 4:48 PM MDT
|
By Steve Kirch
The deadline to register to vote for the November 3 election is October 9, and a pastor from Gooding County is doing everything he can to encourage people to register and make their vote count.

News

Twin Falls area legislators have meet-and-greet in advance

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 12:25 PM MDT
|
By Jack Schemmel
The Twin Falls Area Chamber of Commerce and the Magic Valley Young Professionals hosted a speed dating session with Twin Falls area state legislative candidates Wednesday evening at the Turf Club in Twin Falls.