Idaho constitutional amendment seeks to solidify 35 legislative districts

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The Nov. 3 election is coming up and on the Idaho ballot is a Constitutional Amendment HJR-4.

House Joint Resolution 4 would make it so that the number of Idaho Legislative Districts is set at 35.

Right now the constitution is written that is can be as few as 30 and as many as 35, but if this passes then it will stay at 35.

According to House Speaker Scott Bedke, who also wrote this legislation item, having 35 legislative districts is better than 30 because it means more representation for the citizens.

“If the districting commission defaulted to fewer districts, then they would be larger geographically and there would be more people in them, and your United States citizen, your representation would be diluted,” Bedke said. “Would you rather share your legislature with 50,000 people or with 60,000 people, I guess is the question.”

This needs a simple majority to pass.

People can early vote now, or they can vote by absentee ballot or on Nov. 3.

