Jerome man faces arson charges after reportedly setting fire to home

One witness said Vincent had been doing “weird things” all night
A Jerome man face two arson charges after allegedly setting fire to a home and damaging a neighbor’s home. Pictured is Dennis Ray Vincent, II, of Jerome.
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 5:18 PM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - A Jerome man face two arson charges after allegedly setting fire to a home and damaging a neighbor’s home.

The courts arraigned Dennis Vincent II, 40, of Jerome, on Monday on a first- and second-degree arson charge following a house fire Sunday morning on Glacier Drive.

When an officer arrived, he saw the house, motorhome and vehicle on fire. A neighbor’s fence was also burning and threatening surrounding homes.

According to court documents, Vincent reportedly started a fire in an attached shed that later spread to the home. Witnesses said Vincent started a smaller fire earlier behind the home, but they put it out.

One witness said Vincent had been doing “weird things” all night and was living at the home because of a drug problem. He was kicked out of the main house and was staying in a motorhome on the property.

Vincent told police he started a fire in the motorhome, but put it out. he also told police he was moving boxes and cleaning items out of the shed attached to the house and the shed in the backyard.

According to court documents, he stacked some boxes against the back of the house in a pyramid shape and went to cover them with a blanket. When he came back, he noticed a small fire in front of the boxes and said he made attempts to put out the fire.

Court documents interesting responses to some of the questions asked by investigators.

Vincent was arrested and booked into the Jerome County jail. He is being held on a $25,000 bond. Vincent was appointed a public defender. His preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 29.

