Lighthouse holds off Murtaugh to advance to district championship

By Brittany Cooper
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 12:00 AM MDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - A packed gym watched a 1A DI district semi-final go the five full sets (25-22 23-25 19-25 25-17 15-9).

The Lions were led by Kynlee Thornton who posted 30 kills to go along with 21 digs. Maddy Shetler paced the team with 32 assists, while Ellie Boland added 19. Shetler also had 17 digs. Lauren Gomez recorded 15 digs.

Lighthouse has advanced to the district championship, scheduled for Wednesday at 6:00 p.m. Murtaugh will face Oakley in a loser-out match slated for 4:30. Both games are at LCS.

OTHER SCORES:

Oakley 3, Raft River 0

Oakley 3, Shoshone 0

Shoshone and Raft River have been eliminated from postseason contention.

District IV gets 1.5 seeds to the state tournament, which will be held at Jerome High School October 30-31.

