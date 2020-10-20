Advertisement

PA: Chronic stress takes a toll on the body

Some people will have trouble controlling their anxiety in situations, which can cause many other health problems
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 10:56 AM MDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - While some stress is normal in every day life, if stress stays around for too long, it can cause some other health problems.

In a stressful situation, the body will react in a different way. The heart rate will rise, and adrenaline and other hormones will rise to higher levels.

For some people, those everyday stressors won’t go away, and some people will have trouble controlling their anxiety in situations, which can cause many other health problems.

“Your blood pressure is high for a long time, you can end up with hypertension, cardiovascular disease, strokes,” said Austin Higginson, a physician’s assistant at St. Luke’s Magic Valley. “If your blood sugar is high for a long time, you can end up with diabetes, so the idea is that if you have minor stresses that’s OK. Our body can manage that alright, but a chronic stress over time that can actually lead to a physical disease.”

The best thing to do is for people to talk with their doctor about how to better manage the stressors in their everyday life, so it doesn’t cause a disease later down the road.

