Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

METEOROLOGIST RYAN DENNIS – MORNING UPDATE

Tuesday, October 20, 2020

There is a Wind Advisory in effect for the southern part of Blaine County, the northern part of Cassia County, all of Lincoln County, and all of Minidoka County from 12pm until 9pm tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and gusts up to 45+ mph are going to be possible at times.

Now for more information about the Wind Advisory, click here: https://www.kmvt.com/weather/alerts/%E2%80%9D/

The wind is going to continue to be the big story today and tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and the strongest winds on these two days are going to be in the Mini-Cassia region, the northern part of the Magic Valley, and the southern part of the Wood River Valley. Aside from this wind though, we are going to have pretty nice weather today and tomorrow as we are going to have partly cloudy skies and near average temperatures as highs today are going to be in the low to mid 60s in most locations, and highs tomorrow are going to be in the mid 50s in the Wood River Valley and the low to mid 60s in the Magic Valley. Most locations are also going to be dry today and tomorrow, but there is a slight chance that a couple rain and snow showers could pop up, mainly in the northern part of the Wood River Valley.

A cold front is then going to pass through our area tomorrow night, and this cold front is going to provide us with much cooler temperatures for the end of the work week as highs on Thursday and Friday are only going to be in the low to mid 40s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 40s and low 50s in the Magic Valley, and these temperatures are about 10 to 15 degrees below our average high temperatures for this time of year. All locations are also going to see a hard freeze on Wednesday and/or Thursday night as lows are going to be dipping down into the 20s in most locations. We are also going to have mainly sunny skies on Thursday and partly cloudy skies on Friday, and there is a slight chance of rain and snow showers on both of these days in the Wood River Valley. The wind is also not going to be too much of an issue on these two days as sustained wind speeds are generally going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

There are then going to be some scattered rain and snow showers around Friday night and Saturday as a storm system works its way through our area. Now since it is October, and since it has been so warm here of late, we are not expecting any major snow accumulations from this storm system, but some light to moderate snow accumulations are possible, mainly in the higher elevations. It is also going to be chilly on Saturday as highs are only going to be in the mid to upper 30s in the Wood River Valley and the mid 40s in the Magic Valley, and it is going to be breezy/windy on Saturday as well as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph.

Significantly colder temperatures are then expected on Sunday and Monday as highs on these two days are only going to be in the low to mid 30s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 30s and low 40s in the Magic Valley, and these high temperatures are about 20 degrees below our average high temperatures for this time of year. It is also going to be really cold Saturday night and Sunday night as lows on these two nights are going to be in the teens and low 20s in most locations. The good news on these two days though is that we are going to have mostly sunny skies and just a light breeze, so at least that will help make it feel a bit warmer out there!

-----------------------------------------------

TODAY (TUESDAY, OCTOBER 20):

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies. Breezy/Windy. Winds: West 10-25 mph. High: 63

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies. Breezy during the afternoon and evening. Winds: WNW to SW 5-20 mph. High: 60

TONIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies. Winds: SSW 5-15 mph. Low: 44

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Chilly. Winds: WNW 5-15 mph. Low: 36

TOMORROW (WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 21):

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers during the evening. Breezy/Windy during the afternoon and evening. Winds: SW 5-15 mph during the morning, then West 10-30 mph during the afternoon and evening. High: 62

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Windy during the afternoon and evening. Winds: West 5-20 mph during the morning, then WSW 15-30 mph during the afternoon and evening. High: 56

TOMORROW NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers before midnight. Breezy and cold. Winds: West 10-25 mph. Low: 29

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly clear with a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Cold and a little breezy. Winds: WNW 5-20 mph. Low: 24

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 22:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. A lot cooler and a little breezy. High: 46 Low: 23

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow showers during the afternoon and evening. A lot cooler. High: 43 Low: 19

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 23:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies. Cool. High: 50 Low: 31

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers during the afternoon and evening. Chilly. High: 43 Low: 27

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 24:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some scattered rain and snow showers around. Light snow accumulations are possible. Windy and colder. High: 45 Low: 21

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some scattered snow and rain showers around. Light to moderate snow accumulations are possible. Breezy and colder. High: 37 Low: 15

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 25:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Colder. High: 37 Low: 17

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. Colder. High: 32 Low: 12

MONDAY, OCTOBER 26:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Cold. High: 39

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. Cold. High: 35

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.