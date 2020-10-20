Train crashes into semi-truck in Jerome

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Idaho State Police is investigating a crash involving a train and a semi-truck in Jerome.

ISP posted about the crash Tuesday morning at the intersection of Nez Perce Avenue and the Eastern Idaho Railroad tracks in Jerome.

As of 10:41 a.m., ISP saidd Nez Perce Avenue is completely blocked.

KMVT will update this story as more information becomes available.

Idaho State Police is investigating a crash involving a train and a semi truck at the intersection of Nez Perce Avenue and the Eastern Idaho Railroad tracks in Jerome. Nez Perce Avenue is completely blocked at this time. pic.twitter.com/bg0lXzrxUI — Idaho State Police (@ISPSouthIdaho) October 20, 2020

