Train crashes into semi-truck in Jerome

Nez Perce Avenue is completely blocked.
Idaho State Police is investigating a train crash Tuesday morning involving a semi-truck along Nez Perce Avenue in Jerome.
Idaho State Police is investigating a train crash Tuesday morning involving a semi-truck along Nez Perce Avenue in Jerome.
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 12:28 PM MDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Idaho State Police is investigating a crash involving a train and a semi-truck in Jerome.

ISP posted about the crash Tuesday morning at the intersection of Nez Perce Avenue and the Eastern Idaho Railroad tracks in Jerome.

As of 10:41 a.m., ISP saidd Nez Perce Avenue is completely blocked.

KMVT will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

