Train crashes into semi-truck in Jerome
Nez Perce Avenue is completely blocked.
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 12:28 PM MDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Idaho State Police is investigating a crash involving a train and a semi-truck in Jerome.
ISP posted about the crash Tuesday morning at the intersection of Nez Perce Avenue and the Eastern Idaho Railroad tracks in Jerome.
As of 10:41 a.m., ISP saidd Nez Perce Avenue is completely blocked.
