Advertisement

Twin Falls Relay for Life to be held in drive-thru fashion this year

All of the money raised will go directly to cancer research through the American Cancer Society
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 11:14 AM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - This Friday, a Twin Falls organization is hosting its annual fundraiser to benefit cancer research in a drive-thru fashion."

The annual Twin Falls Relay for Life event was supposed to take place in May, but had to get postponed because of COVID-19. Now, organizers are still holding the event, but using a drive-thru model.

The event will have a drive-thru luminaria, where people have decorated bags to be lit up in honor of or in memory of those affected by cancer.

Organizers expect there to be more than 2,000 bags, and each bag costs $10.

All of the money raised will go directly to cancer research through the American Cancer Society.

“People are still going through cancer treatment," said a volunteer Julie Blamires. “There are still people dying from cancer, and I think it’s really important to remember that just because we are really distracted with everything else going on, it’s still a really important cause and we can’t go a whole year with people not paying attention to it. It’s really important still.”

The event is at the College of Southern Idaho Health Sciences building at 7:30 p.m.

To purchase a luminaria bag to be displayed, visit Westwind Homes, located at 900 Addison Ave. in Twin Falls.

You are invited to the 2020 Virtual Relay! Drive through a display of luminaria bags representing the impact of cancer...

Posted by Twin Falls Relay For Life on Tuesday, October 13, 2020

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Educators discuss teaching during hybrid class schedules

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Jake Brasil
Twin falls school district students are now operating in a hybrid type of schedule in response to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the area. Putting you first KMVT spoke with some teachers to find out how they are managing the changes happening in their classrooms.

Election Headquarters

Idaho constitutional amendment seeks to solidify 35 legislative districts

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
House Joint Resolution 4 would make it so that the number of Idaho Legislative Districts is at 35.

Coronavirus

Twin Falls School District provides latest COVID-19 numbers

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Layne Rabe
The Twin Falls School District has provided numbers and plan on COVID-19

News

Crossroads Harbor Domestic Violence Shelter sees an increase in calls

Updated: 1 hours ago
Domestic violence is more than just physical violence.

Latest News

Sports

CSI men’s rodeo finishes shortened fall season in good standing. After three fall events, the Golden

Updated: 2 hours ago
CSI men’s rodeo finishes shortened fall season in good standing. After three fall events, the Golden Eagle men are atop the Rocky Mountain Region standings

News

Incumbent in Twin Falls County commissioner race may have an advantage due to COVID

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Steve Kirch
Challenger says it been hard to campaign this year with things being shut down

News

Twin Falls City Council asks for the public’s help in stopping the spread of COVID-19

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Steve Kirch
Hospital is reaching capacity, Patients may soon have to be transferred.

News

Campgrounds still closed in South Hills due to Badger Fire

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Jack Schemmel
Campgrounds still closed in South Hills due to Badger Fire. All trash and water services are closed for season.

News

Rupert domestic violence shelter sees an increase in calls since start of COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
The Crossroads Harbor Domestic Violence Shelter works to provide shelter, education, counseling, food and support for people affected by a domestic violence situation.

Sports

CSI men’s rodeo finishes shortened fall season in good standing

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Jack Schemmel
CSI men’s rodeo finishes shortened fall season in good standing. After three fall events, the Golden Eagle men are atop the Rocky Mountain Region standings