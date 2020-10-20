Twin Falls Relay for Life to be held in drive-thru fashion this year

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - This Friday, a Twin Falls organization is hosting its annual fundraiser to benefit cancer research in a drive-thru fashion."

The annual Twin Falls Relay for Life event was supposed to take place in May, but had to get postponed because of COVID-19. Now, organizers are still holding the event, but using a drive-thru model.

The event will have a drive-thru luminaria, where people have decorated bags to be lit up in honor of or in memory of those affected by cancer.

Organizers expect there to be more than 2,000 bags, and each bag costs $10.

All of the money raised will go directly to cancer research through the American Cancer Society.

“People are still going through cancer treatment," said a volunteer Julie Blamires. “There are still people dying from cancer, and I think it’s really important to remember that just because we are really distracted with everything else going on, it’s still a really important cause and we can’t go a whole year with people not paying attention to it. It’s really important still.”

The event is at the College of Southern Idaho Health Sciences building at 7:30 p.m.

To purchase a luminaria bag to be displayed, visit Westwind Homes, located at 900 Addison Ave. in Twin Falls.

