Advertisement

Twin Falls School District provides latest COVID-19 numbers

“There are lots of variables with any given instance of COVID"
Twin Falls School District provides numbers on COVID-19 in schools
Twin Falls School District provides numbers on COVID-19 in schools(KOLN)
By Layne Rabe
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 10:41 AM MDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The South Central Public Health District warned Twin Falls, Minidoka and Cassia counties could be heading toward the critical risk level during this COVID-19 pandemic.

All three counties are currently in the high risk or orange level. The Twin Falls School District is also keeping a close eye on the risk level after it moved to the orange risk level last Wednesday. As of last Wednesday, the school district had 63 cases in students reported to them and 21 cases in staff members since the start of the school year. While the school district is very observant of the case numbers, they do remind the community it is hard to know for sure where someone may have been infected with COVID-19.

“So, there are lots of variables with any given instance of COVID," said Eva Craner, Twin Falls School District’s public relations director. "We don’t necessarily know specifically where each case came from. But we’re certainly trying to determine, does this look like there’s a connection with another case in our school system, or does this person have an idea of if they interacted with someone outside of the school system who later on had COVID?”

The school district will watch what risk level the public health district says Twin Falls is in on Thursday and if they make any changes to their risk assessment they said the school district works to give parents at least five days to prepare for the change.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

CDC: ‘Strong recommendation’ but no rule for masks on planes

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The CDC says masks should be worn by all passengers and workers on planes, ferries, trains, subways, buses, taxis and ride-sharing vehicles. That includes in airports and at subway and bus stations.

Coronavirus

How to protect yourself from COVID when on public transportation

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
The CDC says: Practice social distancing, avoid touching surfaces, and practice hand hygiene.

Fit And Well Idaho

PA: Chronic stress takes a toll on the body

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
While some stress is normal in your every day life, if stress stays around for too long, it can cause you to have some other health problems.

Coronavirus

14 states report record hospitalizations last week amid coronavirus surge

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
New coronavirus cases have surged in 31 states across the U.S.

Latest News

Coronavirus

UK to infect healthy volunteers in vaccine research trial

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Imperial College London says the study involves healthy volunteers aged 18 to 30,

National

AP-NORC/USAFacts poll: US trust in COVID-19 information down

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Experts in health, science and political communication said they see three reasons for the drop in trust: fear, politics and the public watching science messily forming in real time.

Coronavirus

Target announces new round of bonuses for employees amid pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By CNN Staff
Target is planning to pay out $70 million in bonuses to workers as the retail giant moves into the busy holiday shopping season.

Coronavirus

Blood from sickest COVID-19 patients makes best plasma therapy treatment

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By CNN Staff
The sicker a patient is with the virus, the stronger the antibody response seems to be.

National

Bar owners unhappy as Wisconsin reinstates 25% capacity limit due to virus surge

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
The capacity limits order was initially issued in early October in the face of surging coronavirus cases in Wisconsin.

Coronavirus

California won’t allow virus vaccines without state approval

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The governor said the state wants its own independent review no matter who wins the presidential election next month.