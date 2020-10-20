Twin Falls School District provides latest COVID-19 numbers

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The South Central Public Health District warned Twin Falls, Minidoka and Cassia counties could be heading toward the critical risk level during this COVID-19 pandemic.

All three counties are currently in the high risk or orange level. The Twin Falls School District is also keeping a close eye on the risk level after it moved to the orange risk level last Wednesday. As of last Wednesday, the school district had 63 cases in students reported to them and 21 cases in staff members since the start of the school year. While the school district is very observant of the case numbers, they do remind the community it is hard to know for sure where someone may have been infected with COVID-19.

“So, there are lots of variables with any given instance of COVID," said Eva Craner, Twin Falls School District’s public relations director. "We don’t necessarily know specifically where each case came from. But we’re certainly trying to determine, does this look like there’s a connection with another case in our school system, or does this person have an idea of if they interacted with someone outside of the school system who later on had COVID?”

The school district will watch what risk level the public health district says Twin Falls is in on Thursday and if they make any changes to their risk assessment they said the school district works to give parents at least five days to prepare for the change.

